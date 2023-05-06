AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Softball Lands Eight on All-SCAC Team

todayMay 6, 2023

CLEBURNE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team wrapped up their season with eight players receiving All-SCAC Honors.

2023 All-SCAC Softball

Danielle Pedraza – All-SCAC First Team

Trysten Liesman – All-SCAC Second Team

Taci Tatum – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Rylee Ohlhausen – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Yadira Lopez – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Malorie Solis – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Kendall Lippold – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Hannah Kollmansberger – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

To view the full 2023 All-SCAC Softball Team (Click Here)

Written by: Schreiner University

