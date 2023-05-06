Softball Lands Eight on All-SCAC Team

Uncategorized

Tetra Images/Getty Images/STOCK (HOUSTON) -- A teenager was killed in a shooting at a high school graduation party in Houston, Texas, the local sheriff said in a statement. The deceased has been identified by police as 16-year-old Isaac Zetino. Several teenagers were attending a graduation party Saturday morning when shots were fired around 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from Harris County Sheriff's Office. Medical personnel at the scene were unable to save the teen at the scene of the shooting. […]