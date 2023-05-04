Softball Splits Double-Header Against Wellesley College

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team split their home double-header against Wellesley College 9-2, 4-2.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference double-header against Wellesley College.

GAME 1 (SCH 9 – WEL 2)

The Mountaineers opened up the double-header with solid production from their batters. Schreiner scored nine runs on nine hits with RBIs from Hannah Kollmansberger, Yadira Lopez (2), Haley Pair (2), Annie Wallace, and Rylee Ohlhausen (2). It was also a strong performance on the base path for senior, Malorie Solis, as she finished with three stolen bases.

In the circle, it was freshman, Ky Kusak, who would be credited with the win after she came into the game in relief and pitched five complete inning without giving up a hit or a run, moving her season record to 6-5.

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 2 – WEL 4)

In the second game of the double-header, the Mountaineers struggled to put runs on the board until late in the game. However, at that point, it was too little too late as Wellesley College went on to win the game 4-2.

In the circle, it was Kaedyn Filburn who would be credited with the loss, moving her season record to 0-3.

Box Score

Schedule