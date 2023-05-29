Softball Takes Series Against Centenary College 2-1

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team won two out of their three home conference games against Centenary College; 11-5, 9-0, 7-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Ladies from Centenary College.

GAME 1 (SCH 11 – CEN 5)

The Mountainners opened up the series with an offensive explosion. After trailing 5-4 heading into the 6th inning, Schreiner found their rhythm at the plate and put seven runs on the board in just that inning. The Mountaineers would go on to win the game 11-5.

Leading the offense for Schreiner was freshman, Kendall Lippold, who went 2-4 at the plate with 2 Doubles and 5 RBI. Also with a strong hitting performance was Yadira Lopez who also went 2-4 with 2 RBI.

In the circle, it was Trysten Liesman who would be credited with the win after pitching a complete game, moving her season record to 3-1.

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 0 – CEN 9)

In the second game of the series, the Ladies from Centenary College had a major bounce back as they shutout Schreiner and forced the game to come to an early conclusion with a run rule called in the 5th inning.

In the circle, it was Kaedyn Filburn who would be credited with the loss, moving her season record to 1-5.

Box Score

GAME 3 (SCH 7 – CEN 1)

The final game of the series showcased another strong hitting performance by the Mountaineers on Senior Day. Schreiner led for the entire game and ultimately wrapped up their final home game of the season with a 7-1 win over the Ladies from Centenary College.

The highlight of the game came in the 3rd inning when senior, Annie Wallace, hit a 2-run Home Run over left-center field, marking her first career Home Run in the final home game of her career.

In the circle, it was Trysten Liesman who would be credited with the win (2nd of the series) after pitching another complete game, moving her season record to 4-1.

Box Score

