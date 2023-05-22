AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Special counsel subpoenaed Trump Organization for potential foreign business records: Sources

todayMay 22, 2023

Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents previously requested documents from the Trump Organization related to potential business dealings with multiple foreign countries, ABC News confirmed.

The subpoena seeks details on any of the company’s possible dealings with China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, according to sources familiar with its contents.

The timeline on the subpoena goes back to 2017, the sources said.

News of the subpoena was first reported by The New York Times.

Representatives for the Trump Organization declined to comment when contacted by ABC News. The office of special councel Jack Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of Trump’s pledge prior to taking office in 2017, he promised to separate himself from his company’s foreign business dealings while he was in office.

The Trump Organization in November announced a licensing deal in Oman. It’s also been hosting Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournaments at Trump-owned clubs since last year, including one this week in Virginia.

ABC News’ Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

