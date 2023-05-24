AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ second season trailer teases live-action ‘Lower Decks’ crossover

todayMay 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Paramount+/Michael Gibson

On Wednesday, Paramount+ dropped a trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. In a twist, it shows a live-action crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks, the streaming service’s offbeat, comedic animated series set in the same universe.

Strange New World‘s cast, including Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley and Ethan Peck as Spock, are all back on board the Starship Enterprise.

“Our job puts us up against death,” Captain Pike tells a crew member. “We don’t have to like it. But we do have to face it.” 

But amid the action, interstellar intrigue and romance, there’s a tension breaker: The action-packed preview also reveals The Boys‘ Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler and Brockmire‘s Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner — the same characters they voice on Star Trek: Lower Decks — but in the flesh.

“Surprise!” Mariner says, hinting that the quirky characters won’t be changing their stripes in live-action form.

At the trailer’s close, Spock sends off Quaid’s character with the other crew members in the ship’s transporter room. “Live long and prosper,” Spock tells the jittery Starfleet officer, as he’s about to be beamed off the ship. “Ah, you, uh, also live and …” Quaid stammers in reply, trying his best to mimic the Vulcan salute. 

The second season debuts June 15. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ed-sheeran-surprises-high-school-band-students-in-tampa,-florida
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran surprises high school band students in Tampa, Florida

ABC/Paula Lobo Ed Sheeran gave a classroom of high school band students the surprise of their lives last week. The singer popped in on Middleton and Blake high school students in Tampa, Florida, as they played his current single, “Eyes Closed.” He gave them all tickets to his Saturday show at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, then treated them to their own mini concert by performing “Perfect” on acoustic guitar. Not […]

todayMay 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%