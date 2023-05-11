AD
Uncategorized

Steve Perry on working with Dolly Parton: it “was truly a thrill”

todayMay 11, 2023

Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

Steve Perry is one of the many artists set to appear on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock record, Rockstar, collaborating with the icon on the Journey classic “Open Arms.”

In a post on Facebook, Perry expressed how “thrilled” he is about the excitement surrounding the record, noting, “I have been a Dolly Parton fan for years and years and to sing one of my songs with her was truly a thrill.” 

He adds, “When I first got the track I could not believe how strong and amazing her voice was. I did my very best to keep up with that girl, but boy she’s got fire! And to quote her on my telephone she said ‘I think we harmonize well together, don’t you?’ And I said ‘Absolutely my dear. Absolutely.'”

Dolly’s Rockstar will be released November 17. In addition to Perry, it features a whole host of rock stars, including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Elton John and Stevie Nicks. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

