Rev Rock Report

Stewart Copeland drops ‘Deranged’ version of “Message in a Bottle”

todayMay 26, 2023

Shelter/BMG

Stewart Copeland is dropping a new album of reworked classics from his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Police next month, and he’s just shared his new take on the 1979 Reggatta de Blanc hit “Message in a Bottle.”

Police Deranged for Orchestra is due out June 23, and this new version features vocals from Amy KeysCarmel Helene and Ashley Tamar, although it doesn’t stray too far from the original.

“The form of this song is a diamond, impervious to my every effort of derangement,” Copeland explained on social media, “so this version follows the path of the original song, but I did have fun with spreading Andy’s (Summers) guitar part around the orchestra. Andy is, in fact, kind of a one-man orchestra.”

In addition to “Message in a Bottle,” Police Deranged includes new versions of such Police hits as “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” and “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” all arranged for a full orchestra. 

Police Deranged for Orchestra is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous post

On This Day, May 26, 1967: The Beatles release ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

On This Day, May 26, 1967... The Beatles released their classic album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in the U.K., with the U.S. release coming days later on June 2.  The album, considered by many to be the greatest record of all time, featured such future Beatles classics as the title track, “A Day in the Life,” “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “With a Little Help From My Friends,” “When I’m 64” […]

todayMay 26, 2023

