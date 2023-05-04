AD
Sting to perform at 2023 Ivor Awards

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
Rob Ball/WireImage

Sting is set to give a special live performance at the U.K.’s 2023 Ivor Awards, taking place May 18 in London. 

As previously reported, The Police frontman will be given the Ivors’ highest honor during the ceremony: he’ll become a Fellow of the Ivors Academy. Previous artists who’ve been named Fellows include Sir Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush

“Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious. Songwriting is a skilled craft and The Ivors Academy are its guild,” Sting previously said about the honor. “So, I am delighted and honored to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us.”

The Ivors, which have been handed out since 1956, are the most prestigious music honor in the United Kingdom. They celebrate excellence in British and Irish songwriting, and are peer awards, voted on by other British and Irish songwriters and composers.

This year’s nominees include Harry StylesEd Sheeran, Kate Bush and Glass Animals.

The 2023 Ivors ceremony will be broadcast on the Amazon Music UK channel on Twitch, with artists RAYE and Matilda Mann also performing. The telecast will also include a live red carpet and backstage interviews.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

