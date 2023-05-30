AD
Entertainment News

‘Succession’ finale sees series high audience numbers

May 30, 2023

Background
HBO/David Russell

The final episode of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession scored for the cable network.

The last installment of the show’s fourth season, which debuted on Sunday night, drew 2.9 million viewers across HBO and streaming on Max, according to HBO.

It’s a 68% jump from last season’s finale, a boost that even Logan Roy would get excited about.

The ultimate installment, titled “With Open Eyes,” drew the show’s biggest numbers of the fourth season and raised the average viewership to 8.7 million viewers for all the episodes this season — a bump of 1.5 million viewers — as people watched and re-watched episodes to say goodbye to the show.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

May 30, 2023

