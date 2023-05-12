AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Survival expert Bear Grylls on being the O.G. of ice baths

todayMay 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Bear Grylls and co-host Jordan Conley Courtesy: TBS/Warner Bros. Discovery

While pro athletes have been using ice baths for years to tamp down inflammation and injury, dunking yourself in a tank of icy water has of late become an obsession among the celebrity set.

Stars from Kim Kardashian to Chris Hemsworth have been all over social media extolling the fitness benefits of the teeth-chattering plunges.

However, that’s old news to survival expert Bear Grylls. When he wasn’t swimming in icy rivers during his career as a British Special Forces soldier — or as part of his hit Nat Geo show Running Wild with Bear Grylls — he was doing it for his own health, he tells ABC Audio.

“I say it with pride, but I’ve been doing it for decades,” he says with a laugh. “My wife goes, ‘Oh, everybody [is] doing wild swimming in cold water now.’ But I go, ‘Do you know what, that’s great. It’s great. It’s proven to be good for you.'”

He adds, “And I think half of it is doing stuff that is challenging, it’s difficult, it’s going to be good for you. It’s why I’ve always loved the outdoors. It builds us. It’s not always fun being cold and tired and scared and wet and hungry. But you come through those storms and they don’t last forever.”  

Bear will be back on TV on May 18, in TBS’ I Survived Bear Grylls, in which he puts viewers of his past shows through their paces in simulated survival situations.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

corinne-foxx-shares-update-on-dad-jamie-foxx’s-health,-says-he’s-been-“out-of-the-hospital-for-weeks”
insert_link

Entertainment News

Corinne Foxx shares update on dad Jamie Foxx’s health, says he’s been “out of the hospital for weeks”

ABC Corinne Foxx is sharing a surprising update on her dad, Jamie Foxx's, health. The actress, 29, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share an "update from the family" regarding the Ray actor, 55. Corinne shared a screenshot of a news story alleging that the Academy Award winner's family was "reportedly preparing for the worst," to which she said, "Sad to see how the media runs wild." "My […]

todayMay 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%