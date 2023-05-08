AD
National News

Suspect arrested for Dallas train shooting that killed one, injured two

todayMay 8, 2023

Background
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(DALLAS, Texas) — One person is dead and two are injured after a fight broke out between two people Sunday on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train, a spokesperson said.

A man involved in the altercation was transported but has since died, the statement said.

The incident took place just south of Hatcher Station on the train’s Green Line, according to authorities.

After a manhunt, a suspect was taken into custody Monday, according to Gordon Shattles, DART’s assistant vice president for external relations. The person, who was unnamed, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

One bystander was transported to Baylor Hospital in Dallas, the other was treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson said.

The gun used in the shooting was also recovered, Shattles said.

The shooting on the train came just one day after eight people were murdered in a mass shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.

ABC News’ Mark Osborne contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

