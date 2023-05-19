AD
National News

Targeted shooting at Ohio engine facility leaves one dead and one injured

todayMay 19, 2023

kali9/Getty Images

(MORAINE, Ohio) — A targeted shooting in Ohio left one dead and one injured late Thursday night.

A male suspect engaged in a “targeted attack” at an Ohio engine manufacturing facility Thursday evening around 9 p.m., shooting two victims, one of whom died at the scene of the shooting, according to Moraine Police sergeant and public information officer Andrew Parish.

Parish said that the shooting was targeted at the now-deceased employee, though an additional victim was shot and is being treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

“One male suspect who entered the plant and at this point, it looks like a targeted attack against one male victim who has been pronounced deceased here at the scene,” Parish told reporters late Thursday.

The shooter suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is also being treated for his injuries.

Parish added that “at least a couple” injuries resulted from the evacuation and “the ensuing chaos” at the shooting scene.

Dispatchers received calls about the shooting around 9 p.m. Thursday, and Parish noted that officers were able to determine that the active threat was over “within just a few minutes.”

The facility will remain closed overnight, though employees can return to gather their belongings.

Parish declined to provide additional information about the shooting, including the suspected motive and specifics of where the shooting occurred at the large facility.

The facility, operated by GM subsidiary DMAX Ltd. produces turbo-diesel engines for Chevy and GMC trucks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Written by: ABC News

