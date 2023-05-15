AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift calls out security guard mid-song, gives mistreated fan free tickets

todayMay 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Nobody better mess with Swifties while Taylor Swift is around.

Fan-recorded clips of Taylor performing in Philadelphia on Saturday night show Taylor calling out a security guard for mistreating a fan while singing “Bad Blood.” 

“She’s fine,” Taylor is seen saying while pointing off stage. “She wasn’t doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop.”

It wasn’t clear what Taylor was upset about, but one fan tweeted, “taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move.”

The fan clarified that she wasn’t the fan affected, but added, “it was on the other side of me, but it was happening on both sides…every time taylor came over to us they would scream at us to get away.”

Then, a fan named Kelly recorded a TikTok on Sunday — using her friend Caitlin‘s TikTok account — in which she claimed to be the fan that Taylor was defending.

“I was the girl that Taylor talked to last night,” she said. “Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night…he just kept telling us not to touch the rail [in front of the stage], and ever time we did anything, he was on top of us.”

“We’re dancing, we’re having fun, and he didn’t like it…and she noticed, and she didn’t like it,” Caitlin continued. “And then he basically got escorted out and then they offered us free tickets for tonight!”

“It wasn’t this big crazy thing, it was just a buncha girls having a good time, and he didn’t want us to have fun,” she concluded.”

Later on Sunday, Caitlin posted a TikTok of herself and Kelly traveling from Baltimore, MD back to Philadelphia to see the Eras Tour again.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

luke-bryan’s-investing-in-“generational”-‘american-idol’-talent-like-chayce-beckham
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan’s investing in “generational” ‘American Idol’ talent like Chayce Beckham

ABC/Mark Seliger The "journey to the finale" officially gets underway on American Idol Monday night.  While superstars like Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are seemingly too few and far between, Luke Bryan says that's the goal he and his fellow judges still have firmly in their sights. "It's very important for me and Lionel [Richie] and Katy [Perry] and Ryan [Seacrest] and everybody behind the scenes at Idol," Luke tells ABC Audio. "It's a big reason why we sit there and do all that work." "We want […]

todayMay 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%