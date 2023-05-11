AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift ‘Speaks’ streams into existence with album announcement

todayMay 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Ever since Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour, a huge portion of her catalog has re-entered the Billboard 200 album chart — she currently has six albums in the Top 25.  But it seems all Taylor needs to do to pump up her streaming numbers even more is to open her mouth.

Billboard reports that according to Luminate, the company that provides it with sales data, Taylor’s announcement on Friday, May 5 that she was releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) immediately sent fans to their computers to stream the original album.

Luminate says that the 17 tracks on Speak Now were streamed 6.7 million times — an increase of 137% — on May 6, the day after the announcement.   Among the album’s tracks that more than doubled in streams included “Mine” — which increased by 175% — and “Back to December,” which increased by 124%.

Streams for the songs “Mean” and “Better than Revenge” also increased, as did “Enchanted,” the one Speak Now song that Taylor has played at every Eras Tour show.

And because everything associated with Taylor apparently turns to gold, streams for the British band The 1975 increased by 14% last Thursday. That was the day after those rumors that lead singer Matty Healy and Taylor were dating began.  Healy also showed up at one of Taylor’s Nashville shows, performing with her opening act, Phoebe Bridgers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

“it-was-all-kind-of-magical”:-belinda-carlisle-says-new-pop-ep-‘kismet’-is-aptly-named
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

“It was all kind of magical”: Belinda Carlisle says new pop EP ‘Kismet’ is aptly named

The new EP from Belinda Carlisle — her first English-language pop collection in decades — is called Kismet. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says "kismet" pretty much describes how she ended up coming out of semiretirement to record it. It all started, she says, when her son ran into legendary songwriter Diane Warren, who wrote Belinda's 1987 hit "I Get Weak," in an LA coffee shop.  "She said, 'What is your […]

todayMay 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%