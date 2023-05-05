AD
Mike FM Music News

‘Taylor Swift: Storyteller’ exhibit heading to NYC’s Museum of Arts and Design

todayMay 5, 2023

“Bejeweled” video still: Courtesy of TAS Rights Management.

What is New York City doing to welcome Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour to the area later this month? Well, let’s start with an entire museum exhibit dedicated to her “artistic reinventions.”

Taylor Swift: Storyteller is described as a “career-spanning look” at Taylor via her outfits, props, memorabilia, jewelry and other aspects of her visual presentation. The exhibit, which starts May 20 and runs through September 4, will focus on how she “transforms herself through costume” and “subverts female archetypes through storytelling.”

Among the items on display will be the cheerleader and ballerina outfits Taylor wore in the “Shake It Off” video, the red wedding dress and bellhop uniform she wore in the “I Bet You Think About Me” video and the sparkly ensemble from the “Bejeweled” video.

The museum will also run a series of programs and events inspired by Taylor, like video and film screenings and karaoke sing-alongs. The museum’s store is also going to stock a curated selection of Taylor merch. You can find information about tickets and more at madmuseum.org.

Taylor’s tour arrives at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on May 26.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

