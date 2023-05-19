AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Teen girl charged with murder after classmates die from fentanyl overdose

todayMay 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two of her classmates, authorities said Thursday.

Two teenage girls were found dead Tuesday at Fayette Ware Comprehensive High School in Somerville, Tennessee, after overdosing on fentanyl. A third teenager was transported to the hospital in critical condition. One of the girls was 16 years old and the two others were 17 years old, according to the school district.

District Attorney Mark Davidson told ABC News the surviving girl was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

All three girls were juniors at the high school, which held its graduation ceremony just hours after the overdoses.

The school held a balloon release vigil for the students in the school’s parking on Thursday. The school also made counselors and religious leaders from across the district available to the community through next week.

“We want to send our thoughts and prayers to the families of the young ladies who lost their lives. A common thread throughout our district is family. This situation has rocked our family,” Versie Hamlett, Fayette County Public Schools’ superintendent, said in a letter to the community.

Murder charges for someone involved in overdose deaths are “unusual,” Davidson said.

“I’ve never seen it; not in a situation of this gravity,” he added, saying his office has charged adults for providing deadly drugs but never a juvenile.

The girl, who has not been named by officials, will appear in juvenile court June 7 for a status hearing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

contaminated-eye-drops-linked-to-more-deaths-as-14-people-report-vision-loss
insert_link

Health News

Contaminated eye drops linked to more deaths as 14 people report vision loss

(NEW YORK) -- An additional person has died in an outbreak linked to contaminated eye drops and more people are reporting they've lost their vision. The number of deaths has risen to four, according to an update issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday and first reported by ABC News. At least one of the deaths occurred in Washington state, but the CDC did not provide […]

todayMay 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%