AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Teen uses slingshot to save sister from alleged kidnapper: Police

todayMay 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Google Maps Street View

(ALPENA, Mich.) — A teenager helped save his younger sister from an alleged kidnapper by shooting the suspect with his slingshot, Michigan authorities said.

The 8-year-old girl was mushroom-hunting in her backyard in Alpena Township on Wednesday when “an unknown male appeared from the woods,” the Michigan State Police said in a press release on Friday.

The suspect held the girl’s mouth shut but she was able to break free, police said. Her 13-year-old brother witnessed the attack and shot the assailant in the head and chest with his slingshot, police said.

The suspect fled the area but was located by state troopers hiding at a nearby gas station, police said.

“The suspect had obvious signs of injury sustained from the slingshot with wounds to his head and chest,” police said.

The suspect — identified as a 17-year-old from Alpena — was taken into custody and allegedly confessed to detectives that he “planned on severely beating the victim,” police said. He was lodged in the Alpena County Jail without incident, police said.

The suspect was arraigned on Thursday on one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery, according to police.

His bond was set at $150,000 and his next court appearance was scheduled for May 17, police said.

The suspect is being charged as an adult but his name has not been released by police.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Local News

Kerrville Mayor declares May 13, 2023 World Migratory Bird Day

Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner has signed a resolution declaring May 13, 2023 as World Migratory Bird Day in Kerrville. Kerrville sits in the Central Flyway zone and regularly experiences many migratory waterfowl and shorebirds traveling through the area as they search for additional food sources and begin to reproduce. Texas has more than 600 migratory birds. Citizens are reminded that they can assist with helping protect migratory birds by opting […]

todayMay 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%