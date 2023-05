AD

The Fredericksburg High School graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m. at FHS Stadium or auditorium, depending on the weather. Ambleside’s graduation will take place on Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m., and Harper High School’s graduation will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. Gillespie County High School students will be promoted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the FHS Auditorium.

Kerrville Tivy High School graduation will be held on Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. at Tivy Antler Stadium. The gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and the entirety of the ceremony will be available at www.kerrville.live/.

Congratulations to all area graduates!

