AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Baseball Project, featuring R.E.M.’s Mike Mills & Peter Buck, releasing new album next month

todayMay 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Omnivore Recordings

The Baseball Club, the supergroup that includes R.E.M.’s Mike Mills and Peter Buck, is ready to drop some new music.

The band, which also features The Dream Syndicate’s Steve WynnScott McCaughey of The Minus 5 and Young Fresh Fellows and Linda Pitmon of Filthy Friendswill release their fourth studio album, Grand Salami Time!, on June 30. The band has also shared the first single from the record, “Journeyman,” which was written by Wynn and Buck.

“I was in a hotel room just outside of Buffalo when I got an email from Peter with an instrumental version of this song,” Wynn shares. “The words came immediately, not surprising since a veteran musician stringing together a series of one-night stands has more than a little in common with a left-handed relief specialist who plays for a dozen teams in a workmanlike career.” 

Grand Salami Time! is The Baseball Project’s first album in nine years. It was produced by Mitch Easter, who worked with Mills and Buck in the ’80s on R.E.M.’s early albums, including their debut EP, Chronic Town, and their debut album, Murmur.

Grand Salami Time! is available for preorder now.

The Baseball Project is also set to hit the road in support of the album, with the tour kicking off August 8 in Birmingham, Alabama. A complete list of dates can be found at baseballproject.net.

Here is the Grand Salami Time! track list:

“Grand Salami Time”

“The Yips”

“Screwball”

“Uncle Charlie”

“Journeyman”

“Erasable Man”

“New Oh In Town”

“Disco Demolition”

“Stuff”

“The All or Nothings”

“That’s Living”

“64 and 64”

“Having Fun”

“Fantasy Baseball Widow”

“The Voice of Baseball”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

grand-jury-may-review-nyc-subway-chokehold-killing:-sources
insert_link

National News

Grand jury may review NYC subway chokehold killing: Sources

Jodie Wallis/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- The case involving the death of a homeless man on a New York City subway is likely headed to a grand jury next week, law enforcement sources said. The investigation into John Neely's death is ongoing. A grand jury would determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to the sources. Detectives have interviewed more than six witnesses and are still looking to talk to […]

todayMay 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%