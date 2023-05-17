AD
The ‘Indiana Jones’ films, ‘Young Indiana Jones’ TV series swinging to Disney+ May 31

todayMay 17, 2023

‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’ – CBS via Getty Images

At Disney’s Upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced that all the adventures of the man in the hat are coming to Disney+ on May 31.

The 1981 original, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, as well as 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and the spin-off television series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones — formerly known as The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles — will all be available for streaming. 

The debuts come ahead of the theatrical release of the final installment of the beloved franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 30.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

