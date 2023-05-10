AD
Mike FM Music News

‘The Power of Song’ exhibit at GRAMMY Museum includes artifacts from Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper

todayMay 10, 2023

Courtesy Songwriters Hall of Fame

Handwritten lyrics and sheet music, costumes, instruments and memorabilia from some of pop music’s most famous songwriters are on display at The Power of Song: A Songwriters Hall of Fame Exhibit at LA’s GRAMMY Museum through September 4.

Handwritten lyrics and sheet music for Mariah Carey‘s “Fly Like a Bird,” Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time,” Eric Clapton‘s “Tears In Heaven” and Annie Lennox‘s “Sweet Dreams [Are Made of This]” are on display, as well as Stevie Wonder‘s harmonica and outfits Annie’s worn. Lionel RichieJohn Legend and other Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees are also part of the exhibit. 

In addition, the exhibit includes “a multitude of other items” from artists like Taylor SwiftJon Bon JoviJames TaylorImagine Dragons‘ Dan Reynolds and other famous songwriters.

You can get information and buy tickets to the exhibit at GrammyMuseum.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

