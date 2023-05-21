AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Three dead in shooting at lounge in Kansas City, Missouri

todayMay 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Three people were killed and two were injured when gunfire broke out early Sunday at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

No arrests were immediately announced and police were working to identify a suspect or suspects in the episode.

The shooting erupted at the Klymax Lounge southeast of downtown Kansas City around 1:30 a.m. local time, the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the nightclub and discovered two people fatally shot, police said.

“One of those victims was located outside the lounge and the second was located inside the business,” police said.

Three other people wounded in the incident were taken to ambulance to hospitals, according to police. One of the victims died upon arrival at a hospital, police said.

The names of those killed were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

danielle-pedraza-named-to-nfca-all-region-first-team
insert_link

Sports News

Danielle Pedraza Named to NFCA All-Region First Team

KERRVILLE, TX: Danielle Pedraza, of Schreiner University Softball has been announced as a member of the 2023 NFCA Division III All-Region Team. From NFCA "The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced the 373 student-athletes from 174 schools who comprise the 2023 NFCA Division III All-Region teams... Twenty-three teams had three players chosen, 52 had two selected, and 73 had one representative... The awards honor student-athletes from the Association's 10 regions with selection to […]

todayMay 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%