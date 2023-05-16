AD
Buck Country Music News

Together again: Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning are back to host the CMA Awards

todayMay 16, 2023

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will return as hosts of the CMA Awards in 2023, making it the second year in a row the country superstar and the football great have teamed up for Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Luke led the show solo in 2021; last year’s viewership rose to a three-year high.

Luke and Peyton follow in the footsteps of three other repeat pairings: Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosted the show for 11 years, while Brooks & Dunn and Barbara Mandrell & Mac Davis teamed up for three years apiece.

The 57th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

