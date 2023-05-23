AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Tom Carper won’t seek reelection, latest Senate Democrat to retire

todayMay 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Longtime Delaware Sen. Tom Carper announced Monday he’s calling it quits this election cycle and won’t seek a fifth term, becoming the latest Senate Democrat to retire.Carper, an enduring figure in Delaware politics, made his plans known Monday along the banks of his beloved Wilmington waterfront park with his wife of 37 years at his side.

“If there was ever an opportune time to step aside and pass the torch to the next generation, it’s coming, and in fact, it will be here on January 3, 2025, right around noon,” he said.

Carper joins a growing list of colleagues from the Democratic conference not seeking reelection, including Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Maryland’s Ben Cardin.

Carper’s move opens up a safe seat for Democrats in an otherwise difficult year for the party in the Senate majority.

The state’s lone congresswoman — Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester — is favored to succeed him.

Currently chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, Carper has been in public office since 1977, serving as a state official, then as a House member in Congress, before winning two terms as governor and then taking his current Senate seat in 2001.

He has said in the past that he nearly retired in 2018 but reconsidered with then-President Donald Trump in the White House.

Carper spent 23 years in the U.S. military before entering politics, serving three tours in Vietnam.

On Monday, the senator noted that he’s that last Vietnam vet serving in the Senate.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Special counsel subpoenaed Trump Organization for potential foreign business records: Sources

Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images (WASHINGTON) -- The special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents previously requested documents from the Trump Organization related to potential business dealings with multiple foreign countries, ABC News confirmed. The subpoena seeks details on any of the company's possible dealings with China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, according to sources familiar with its contents. The timeline on the subpoena goes back to 2017, the sources […]

todayMay 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%