Tool’s Maynard James Kennan shows off his KISS fandom

todayMay 30, 2023

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Tool frontman Maynard James Kennan is letting his KISS fandom fly, showing off his collection of posters and memorabilia on social media.

“Everyone has their coping mechanisms. As a child growing up in 70’s Ohio, mine was @kissonline,” he writes on Instagram next to a video showing his haul. “I had ALL the posters but at some point I thought I’d lost them. Recently found them all rolled up in a chest I’d forgotten about in the attic.”

One of those items was what he calls “the Holy Grail of KISS posters,” an early poster with the note “New On Casablanca Records and Tapes.” He says, “The back has all four autographs.”

He continues, “All this rediscovered joy was punctuated this weekend when I was able to play not once, but twice, on the same festival as @kissonline with @puscifer and @toolmusic. And in Ohio no less.#fullcircle“

Maynard then reminded fans that Puscifer is currently on tour, telling them, “Life is Short. Regret Sucks. Come see us while you still can.”

Puscifer’s tour hits Rochester, New York, on Tuesday, May 30. A complete list of dates can be found at puscifer.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

