National News

Tornado outbreak hits America’s Heartland, with more in the forecast

todayMay 12, 2023

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A string of reported tornadoes touched down in America’s heartland on Thursday night.

At least 16 tornadoes were reported across five U.S. states overnight — Louisiana, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center.

Some of the worst damage was reported in and around Noble, Oklahoma, about 30 miles south of Oklahoma City, where a tornado struck homes and businesses, according to local ABC affiliate KOCO.

More severe weather is expected to hit the region on Friday with huge hail, some tornadoes and damaging winds in the forecast.

The highest threat for hail and tornadoes will be from Kansas City, Kansas, to Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska.

The highest threat for damaging winds will be from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Dallas, Midland and San Antonio, Texas.

Meanwhile, flash flooding will be a threat for five U.S. states on Friday and through the weekend, with alerts issued from Wyoming to Texas.

Some areas in Texas could see up to 10 inches of rain over the weekend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

