Toy company announces Ronnie James Dio & Murray action figures

Man with swastika flag arrested after striking White House barrier with truck, sources say
(WASHINGTON) -- The driver of a rented box truck that collided with a security barrier near the White House on Monday was arrested and charged, law enforcement officials said. The U-Haul truck crashed at about 10 p.m. on the north side of Lafayette Square near the White House, officials said. The suspect was identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, according to the U.S. Park Police. Kandula was […]