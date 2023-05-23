AD
Uncategorized

Toy company announces Ronnie James Dio & Murray action figures

todayMay 23, 2023

The toy company Super7 has announced new action figures of the late Ronnie James Dio and the band Dio‘s Murray devil mascot.

The two figures stand 3.75 inches tall and cost $20 each.

Murray first appeared on the iconic cover of Dio’s 1983 debut album, Holy Diver, which features the demonic creature wielding a chain while a frantic priest tries to swim away. The Murray action figure does include an accessory chain, though a priest is not included.

You can order yours now via Super7.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

