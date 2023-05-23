AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Truck strikes barrier near White House, driver charged

todayMay 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The driver of a rented box truck that collided with a security barrier near the White House on Monday was arrested and charged, law enforcement officials said.

The U-Haul truck crashed at about 10 p.m. on the north side of Lafayette Square near the White House, officials said.

An adult male suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was charged with five counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property, U.S. Park Police said.

He was also charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or their families, police said.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, Anthony Gugliemi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a statement.

A “preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck” the barrier, he said.

The truck was cleared for potential explosives, a law enforcement official said.

Park Police confirmed to ABC News that the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

good-samaritan-helping-ducks-cross-busy-street-killed-by-teenage-driver:-police
insert_link

National News

Good Samaritan helping ducks cross busy street killed by teenage driver: Police

(ROCKLIN, Calif.) -- A good Samaritan who stopped his car to help a family of ducks cross a road in California was struck and killed by a teenage driver, police say. The incident occurred on Thursday in Rocklin, California -- approximately, 25 miles northeast of Sacramento -- when the male driver parked his car at the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard when he saw a family of […]

todayMay 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%