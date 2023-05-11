AD
National News

Trump signals intent to appeal verdict in E. Jean Carroll case

todayMay 11, 2023

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump has signaled his intent to appeal the verdict in the civil lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, according to a court filing Thursday.

Trump filed a notice of appeal, a precursor to a formal appeal to come with the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump was found liable for battery and defamation and ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages after a jury decided he sexually abused the former Elle magazine columnist and then defamed her.

Carroll, who brought the lawsuit in November, alleged that Trump defamed her in his 2022 Truth Social post by calling her allegations “a Hoax and a lie” and saying “This woman is not my type!” when he denied her claim that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Carroll added a charge of battery under a recently adopted New York law that allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged attacker regardless of the statute of limitations. Trump has denied all allegations that he raped Carroll or defamed her.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, previously signaled his intent to appeal on grounds related to evidence and judicial fairness.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

