AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Two inmates escape from Mississippi jail weeks after four others broke out from same facility

todayMay 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

(HINDS COUNTY, Miss.) — Two inmates allegedly escaped from a Mississippi jail on Monday, just weeks after four others broke out from the same facility.

Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were both found missing during Monday morning’s headcount at the Raymond Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office in Hinds County, which encompasses Jackson.

It was not immediately clear how they escaped. The sheriff’s office said there was a “breach in the facility.”

Weeks earlier, on April 21, four other men broke out of the same jail by escaping through the roof. Two of those detainees were apprehended, one was killed in a shootout with law enforcement and the fourth was found dead in a car in New Orleans.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

men’s-tennis-falls-to-trinity-university
insert_link

Sports News

Men’s Tennis Falls to Trinity University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men's Tennis team lost their road conference match against Trinity University 9-0. The Mountaineers were on the road for their SCAC matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University. Unfortunately, Schreiner was held scoreless as Trinity picked up the 9-0 sweep.  Results Schedule

todayMay 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%