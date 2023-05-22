AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin'” at number one

todayMay 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard‘s “Dancin’ In The Country” is number one on the Mediabase country chart.

This marks Tyler’s second chart-topper as a solo artist and his career 21st as one-half of Florida Georgia Line.

“Having a second No. 1, one year to the day after my debut solo single was released, is really incredible,” says Tyler. “It’s been an amazing year, and I’m thankful to Country Radio and the fans for embracing my music, and to Keith (Urban), Ross (Copperman) and Jon (Nite) for sharing their creative genius with me.”

“Dancin’ In The Country” is the second single off Tyler’s self-titled debut album, which arrived in January. The 18-track project includes its lead single, “5 Foot 9.”

On Saturday, May 20, Tyler played a pop-up show at Nashville’s The Stage on Broadway to celebrate the one-year anniversary of releasing “5 Foot 9,” which also marked the start of his solo artist career.

Check out a recap video of Tyler’s pop-up show on his Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Kenny Chesney on Old Dominion surprise: “Nobody pulls one over on me”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Old Dominion surprised Kenny Chesney onstage during his show in Evansville, Indiana, on Saturday, May 20. The five-men group appeared during the opening of Kenny's "Save It For A Rainy Day," with lead singer Matthew Ramsey ditching his walking cane for the first time since a recent ATV accident. "Nobody pulls one over on me," says Kenny, who didn't expect to see Old Dominion in Evansville. "My band and my crew can’t keep secrets, but they kept this one! And it was so good seeing […]

todayMay 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%