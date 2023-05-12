AD
U2 adds eight more ‘U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ shows

May 12, 2023

courtesy of Live Nation

There’s no doubt the demand for tickets to U2’s Las Vegas residency was huge. In fact, it was so great, the Irish rockers have just extended their stay yet again, adding eight more shows.

U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere at The Venetian is set to kick off September 29 and will now consist of 25 shows. The new additions all take place in December – the 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

As for how to get tickets, members of U2’s fan club have first crack at requesting tickets. The rest will go on sale using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan, with “a limited number” of those previously waitlisted having first access to the dates. They’ll find out if they’ve come off the waitlist on Wednesday, May 17. Then, a limited number of tickets will be sold through a general sale beginning Friday, May 19, at noon ET. 

And speaking of the U2 residency, Billboard reports that construction on The Sphere has gone up $125 million, which means Madison Square Garden’s cost to build the new state-of-the-art venue has increased to $2.3 billion. That number is over $1 billion more than the original estimate to build the venue.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

