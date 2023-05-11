AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Uber to launch flight booking feature on app in UK

todayMay 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Greg Bajor/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Uber will soon allow customers to book plane tickets directly through its app.

The new feature powered by online travel agent Hopper will roll out for users in the United Kingdom this summer. Customers can enter their destination and travel dates, select their desired flights and then pay directly on the Uber app. The company said users will also be able to choose their seat assignments in the app on flights with major carriers.

U.K. users can already book cars, buses, trains and boat transportation through the app.

Uber would not say if the program will be launched in the U.S.

“For now, we’re focused on piloting this ticketing feature in the U.K. and we’ll be closely monitoring customer engagement before we commit to a timeline to expand the feature to other markets,” a spokesperson from Uber told ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘class-of-’09’-offers-up-an-unconventional-look-at-crime
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Class of ’09’ offers up an unconventional look at crime

Richard DuCree/FX The FBI and artificial intelligence (AI) are at the center of the new FX on Hulu drama series Class of '09, which debuted Wednesday. It follows a class of FBI agents at several different decades in their lives and careers -- an idea creator Tom Rob Smith tells ABC Audio he came up with after listening to a true crime podcast that featured interviews with FBI agents. "I came out of […]

todayMay 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%