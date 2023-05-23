AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

UK locals “distressed” and “inconvenienced” byThe Who, Rod Stewart concerts at 17th century estate

todayMay 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Imagine a rock concert by a legendary act taking place on an episode of TV’s Downton Abbey in front of 25,000 screaming fans. In real life, something very similar is going to happen in England this summer, and the local residents aren’t too happy about it.

The Badminton Estate, a 17th century mansion on 52,000 acres of land in Gloucestershire, in the area of England known as The Cotsworlds, is hosting two major rock concerts this summer: Rod Stewart on July 2 and The Who on July 16. 

The Times of London reports the owner of the estate, Henry Somerset, the 12th Duke of Beaufort, started selling tickets to the two concerts on the home’s website, even though he and the concert promoter hadn’t obtained a license. But after they got one, more than three dozen locals officially registered complaints, mostly about the traffic.

One villager complained, “The company say that the music will end at 11.30pm and they will have 25,000 people off the site…in their cars and clear of the village by 12am. This is utterly ludicrous.” 

Another resident wrote a letter saying the concerts present “an unwarranted and wholly avoidable inconvenience and distress to the residents.”

Yet another villager complained these two concerts are only the start of what they fear will be an invasion of rock shows in the area, turning their neighborhood into “Glastonbury in the Cotswolds.”

The Who’s date is part of their first U.K. tour in six years. Rod’s show is part of the U.K. and European leg of a tour that’ll hit North America starting July 29.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

chas-newby,-the-beatles’-“first”-left-handed-bass-player,-dead-at-81
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Chas Newby, The Beatles’ “first” left-handed bass player, dead at 81

L-R: The Beatles, early 1961 -- Pete Best, Paul McCartney (at piano), George Harrison, John Lennon, Stuart Sutcliffe; Ellen Piel - K & K/Redferns Chas Newby, who played bass for The Beatles several times in their early days, has died at age 81. The Facebook page for The Cavern Club Liverpool, where The Beatles got their start, posted a message reading, "It's with great sadness to hear about the passing of Chas Newby. Chas […]

todayMay 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%