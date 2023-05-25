AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Was ‘Barbie’ movie star Dua Lipa a “Barbie Girl” as a kid?

todayMay 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD

In Greta Gerwig’s eagerly anticipated Barbie movie, Dua Lipa stars as a blue-haired character called Mermaid Barbie, and has recorded a new song, “Dance the Night,” for the soundtrack.  But Dua says as a kid, she wasn’t much of a Barbie Girl.

Speaking to Dazed magazine, Dua says she did own Barbies, but explains that she was “much more the kind of girl that would go to the playground, make up dance routines and sing.”  Asked if she did what many other girls do to their dolls — cut their hair — Dua says, “Yes, actually, that was more what my Barbie was used for.”

However, she didn’t actually give Barbie the full chop.

“Not all of it,” Dua says of her dolls’ hair. “Just in bits. It depended on the styling.”

Dua tells Dazed that the movie will “challenge” our ideas of what Barbie represents. “Barbie, the doll, has this idea of what perfection should be,” she says. “The film – and there’s a lot of diversity in the cast – is touching exactly on the buttons that maybe it presses, and shows a different story.”

As for her song, “Dance the Night,” Dazed says it “deploys every rule in the disco-funk playbook.”  According to Dua, that’s no surprise.

“Greta said that the whole film was inspired by disco,” she explains. “There’s a lot of very glittery and pop moments in it.”

But since she’s playing Mermaid Barbie — did Dua have to film her parts underwater?

“Not necessarily,” she says mysteriously. 

Guess we’ll have to wait and see what she means when the movie opens July 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sam-smith-cancels-more-shows-due-to-vocal-issues
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith cancels more shows due to vocal issues

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images After unexpectedly canceling their Manchester show after just four songs, Sam Smith has announced they’ll be canceling their next two shows as well due to vocal issues. Sam posted a message to his social media saying that Thursday night’s show in Glasgow and Saturday night’s show in Birmingham, U.K. have been scrapped. Refunds will be available at points of purchase for those two shows, as well for […]

todayMay 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%