Listeners:

Top listeners:

Buck Country Music News

“We are so proud of you Daddy”: Thomas Rhett’s kids surprise him with tour kickoff gift

todayMay 4, 2023

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Thomas Rhett kicks off his Home Team Tour 23 on May 4. But before the tour officially starts, Thomas’ four girls had surprise gifts for him. 

Willa GrayAda JamesLennon Love and Lillie Carolina decided to express their love and gratitude for their dad with drawings and notes.

One drawing from all four of them read, “We are so proud of you Daddy,” while another from Ada had the words, “I love you Daddy” on it with rainbow and stickman drawings of her and Thomas. 

“My team trying to make me cry first night of tour… sheesh,” Thomas tweeted alongside images of the drawings he received.

The 40-city Home Team Tour 23 begins May 4 in Des Moines, Iowa, and will conclude in Nashville on September 30. Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will serve as opening acts.

For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit thomasrhett.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

