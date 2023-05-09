AD
Entertainment News

Why didn’t Miley Cyrus reprise ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ role in ‘Vol. 3’?

todayMay 9, 2023

Marvel Studios

James Gunn has explained — albeit very briefly — why Miley Cyrus‘ voice wasn’t heard in Galaxy of the Guardians Vol. 3.

The singer and Black Mirror actress had a single line in an after-credits scene in Vol. 2 as Mainframe, an AI that in the film is just a robotic head. When Mainframe is reunited with Michelle Yeoh‘s Aleta, Michael Rosenbaum‘s Martinex, Ving Rhames‘ Charlie-27, a CG character named Krugarr and their former leader Stakar, played by Sylvester Stallone, she says, “I miss you guys so much!”

However, in Vol. 3, the character has more lines, and they were voiced instead by Loki‘s Miss Minutes herself, veteran cartoon voice-over actress Tara Strong.

On Monday, keeping his promise to fans to answer any questions they had provided they could be answered yes or no, a fan asked, “Was Miley Cyrus not able to reprise her role from Guardians 2? Was that the same character?”

Gunn’s answers were “Yes” and “Yes,” meaning some kind of scheduling conflict might have prevented Miley from rebooting as Mainframe for the Guardians’ final adventure.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

