Woman accused of killing 2 NYU students in Puerto Rico detained by police

todayMay 9, 2023

(SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico) — The woman accused of fatally shooting two NYU students in Puerto Rico on Saturday has been detained, officials said.

Officials identified the two students as Franco Medina, 29, and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, 28. They were in Puerto Rico to celebrate a friend’s birthday, according to ABC News New York station WABC.

The female suspect, seen in video released by police, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on Loiza Street in San Juan. Police said they are looking for additional suspects.

“The NYU community is brokenhearted and shocked by the deaths of two MBA students in Puerto Rico, victims of senseless, tragic gunfire,” NYU spokesperson John Beckman said. “Our information is that the two students were bystanders caught in an altercation between two unrelated groups.”

According to Beckman, Ruiz and Medina were part of a small group of students who traveled to Puerto Rico on vacation.

“NYU grieves today with the family, loved ones, and friends of these students, whose lives ended tragically, suddenly, and far too early,” Beckman said.

The university said it is providing counseling services to support students and those who knew the victims.

“The University has been in touch with the remaining group members to offer them support and aid; none of the others were injured. NYU has also reached out to the families of the slain students to provide whatever assistance we can and to express the sympathies of the University community,” Beckman said.

Students from the NYU Stern School of Business organized a GoFundMe to help the families of Ruiz and Medina.

ABC News’ Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

