Women’s Tennis Defeats Texas Lutheran University 6-3

Ringo Starr announces fall leg of All-Starr Band tour
ABC/Heidi Gutman Ringo Starr doesn't appear to be slowing down. The 82-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a fall set of dates with his All-Starr Band, made up of Toto's Steve Lukather, Men at Work's Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette. “Well, I love to play. I love an audience,” Ringo tells Pollstar about his upcoming tour. “This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That’s […]