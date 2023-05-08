AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Tennis Defeats Texas Lutheran University 6-3

todayMay 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their home conference match against Texas Lutheran University 6-3.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

Picking up points in the win for Schreiner was Hannah Reyna who won her #1 Singles match (6-0, 6-1), Grace Deininger who won her #3 Singles match (6-4, 6-4), Victoria Morales who won her #5 Singles match (6-3, 6-4), Daniella Rodriguez who won her #6 Singles match (6-0), Hannah Reyna & Victoria Morales who won their #1 Doubles match (8-2), and Blair Drought-Villarreal & Rachel Rompel who won their #2 Doubles match (7-6).

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

ringo-starr-announces-fall-leg-of-all-starr-band-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr announces fall leg of All-Starr Band tour

ABC/Heidi Gutman Ringo Starr doesn't appear to be slowing down. The 82-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a fall set of dates with his All-Starr Band, made up of Toto's Steve Lukather, Men at Work's Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette. “Well, I love to play. I love an audience,” Ringo tells Pollstar about his upcoming tour. “This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That’s […]

todayMay 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%