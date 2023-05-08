Women’s Tennis Defeats Texas Lutheran University 6-3

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their home conference match against Texas Lutheran University 6-3.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

Picking up points in the win for Schreiner was Hannah Reyna who won her #1 Singles match (6-0, 6-1), Grace Deininger who won her #3 Singles match (6-4, 6-4), Victoria Morales who won her #5 Singles match (6-3, 6-4), Daniella Rodriguez who won her #6 Singles match (6-0), Hannah Reyna & Victoria Morales who won their #1 Doubles match (8-2), and Blair Drought-Villarreal & Rachel Rompel who won their #2 Doubles match (7-6).

