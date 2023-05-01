Women’s Tennis Defeats Whitworth University 5-4

Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner posts, then deletes, video of their daughter, asks fans not to repost
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, have been extremely protective of both their daughters. They've never shared any pictures of their 2-year-old daughter, Willa, or their 9-month-old daughter, whose name they haven't revealed. That's why Sophie took to Instagram on Monday to explain why she'd suddenly posted and deleted a video of their baby. "Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on instagram […]