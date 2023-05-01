AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Tennis Defeats Whitworth University 5-4

todayMay 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their home non-conference match against Whitworth University 5-4.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Pirates from Whitworth University.

Picking up points in the win for Schreiner was Hannah Reyna who won her #1 Singles match (6-4, 6-3), Blair Drought-Villarreal who won her #2 Singles match (6-1, 6-0), Grace Deininger who won her #3 Singles match (1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9)), Daniella Rodriguez who won her #5 Singles match (6-3, 6-4, 0-1 (6-10)), and Kylie Nutt & Daniella Rodriguez who won their #3 Doubles match (8-4).

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

joe-jonas’-wife-sophie-turner-posts,-then-deletes,-video-of-their-daughter,-asks-fans-not-to-repost
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner posts, then deletes, video of their daughter, asks fans not to repost

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, have been extremely protective of both their daughters. They've never shared any pictures of their 2-year-old daughter, Willa, or their 9-month-old daughter, whose name they haven't revealed. That's why Sophie took to Instagram on Monday to explain why she'd suddenly posted and deleted a video of their baby. "Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on instagram […]

todayMay 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%