Women’s Tennis Defeats Whitworth University 5-4

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their home non-conference match against Whitworth University 5-4.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Pirates from Whitworth University.

Picking up points in the win for Schreiner was Hannah Reyna who won her #1 Singles match (6-4, 6-3), Blair Drought-Villarreal who won her #2 Singles match (6-1, 6-0), Grace Deininger who won her #3 Singles match (1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9)), Daniella Rodriguez who won her #5 Singles match (6-3, 6-4, 0-1 (6-10)), and Kylie Nutt & Daniella Rodriguez who won their #3 Doubles match (8-4).

Results

Schedule