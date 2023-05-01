Women’s Tennis Falls to St. Thomas at SCAC Championship

College senior dies following brain hemorrhage on spring break trip
(NEW YORK) -- Liza Burke, a 21-year-old college student at the University of Georgia, died Friday, nearly two months after she sustained a brain hemorrhage during a spring break trip to Mexico, according to her mother. Burke's mom, Laura McKeithan, shared an obituary on Facebook on Sunday, writing, "Following a six-week battle with a previously-undiagnosed brain tumor, Liza transitioned into the next realm peacefully while being cared for by friends […]