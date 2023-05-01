Women’s Tennis Falls to St. Thomas at SCAC Championship

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team lost their match against the University of St. Thomas in the opening round of the 2023 SCAC Women’s Tennis Championship 5-3.

The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, to compete in the 2023 SCAC Women’s Tennis Championship where they were set to meet the Celts from University of St. Thomas in the opening round. Unfortunately, Schreiner would come up just short in the matchup as their season came to a conclusion with a 5-3 loss to the Celts.

Picking up points in the loss for Schreiner was Rachel Rompel who won her #5 Singles match (7-5, 6-3), Victoria Morales who won her #6 Singles match (6-2, 6-2), and Daniella Rodriquez & Kylie Nutt who won their #3 Doubles match (8-2).

Results