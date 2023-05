AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their home conference match against Austin College 9-0.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Picking up wins in the 9-0 sweep was Hannah Reyna who won her #1 Singles match (6-0, 6-0), Blair Drought-Villarreal who won her #2 Singles match (6-2, 6-0), Grace Deininger who won her #3 Singles match (6-1, 6-0), Rachel Rompel who won her #4 Singles match (6-1, 6-1), Daniella Rodriguez who won her #5 Singles match by forfeit, Kylie Nutt who won her #6 Singles match by forfeit, Hannah Reyna & Victoria Morales who won their #1 Doubles match (8-0), Blair Drought-Villarreal & Rachel Rompel who won their #2 Doubles match (8-1), and Daniella Rodriguez & Kylie Nutt who won their #3 Doubles match by forfeit.

