AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Worker unaccounted for following chemical explosion in Newburyport, Massachusetts

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(NEWBURYPORT, Mass.) — Four workers were found, but one remains unaccounted for following a chemical explosion at an industrial park in Newburyport, Massachusetts, early Thursday.

Authorities first received reports of the explosion at 12:45 a.m., according to a press release from the Newburyport Fire Department.

The four workers who were inside the building were taken to the hospital, treated and later released, the fire department said. Authorities are continuing their search for the fifth worker.

An “industrial-sized vat” that was previously inside the building moved approximately 30 feet as a result of the explosion and was found in a parking lot next to the building, the fire department said.

The building sustained major structural damage as a result of the chemical explosion, and there is no danger to the public at this time, according to the fire department.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

maria-menounos-diagnosis-puts-spotlight-on-pancreatic-cancer
insert_link

Health News

Maria Menounos diagnosis puts spotlight on pancreatic cancer

(NEW YORK) -- TV personality Maria Menounos is opening up about a recent health scare, revealing details of a private battle with pancreatic cancer. Menounos, 44, told People magazine she began experiencing symptoms including "excruciating abdominal pain" late last year. When the pain continued after test results came back inconclusive, Menounos said she underwent a whole-body MRI that found a mass on her pancreas. "I'm like 'How in the freaking […]

todayMay 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%