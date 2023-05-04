AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Yes, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ has after-credits scenes

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Marvel Studios

As with nearly every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008’s Iron Man, audiences champing at the bit to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be curious as to whether the new movie has after-credits scenes — and possibly budgeting their beverage intake accordingly.

That’s due in no small part to writer-director James Gunn stuffing an MCU-best 5 such sequences at the close of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The short answer is yes.

There are three reasons to stay in your seat after the final Guardians film ends — if you count a key bit of text on the screen concerning whether or not you may see one particular character elsewhere in the MCU in the future.

Other than that text tease, without giving away any spoilers, there is both a mid-credits scene and an after-credits scene.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters Friday from Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-pink,-ed-sheeran-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Pink, Ed Sheeran and more

How does Carey Hart feel about his wife, Pink, writing songs about him? Turns out, he’s unfazed. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Carey reacted to Pink describing a “hard day” where she played him a personal song about their relationship. "We've been together 21 years,” he said. “I have very thick skin. Very little affects me. I don't know what day she's talking about specifically, but it's […]

todayMay 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%