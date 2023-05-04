Yes, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ has after-credits scenes

Marvel Studios

As with nearly every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008’s Iron Man, audiences champing at the bit to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be curious as to whether the new movie has after-credits scenes — and possibly budgeting their beverage intake accordingly.

That’s due in no small part to writer-director James Gunn stuffing an MCU-best 5 such sequences at the close of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The short answer is yes.

There are three reasons to stay in your seat after the final Guardians film ends — if you count a key bit of text on the screen concerning whether or not you may see one particular character elsewhere in the MCU in the future.

Other than that text tease, without giving away any spoilers, there is both a mid-credits scene and an after-credits scene.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters Friday from Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.