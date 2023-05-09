You won’t believe the stars Dolly Parton landed for her rock album, due out November 17

AD

Which famous artists has Dolly Parton tapped for her first rock album? You got an hour or two?

OK, that’s an exaggeration — but the album, called Rockstar, features 30 songs, nearly all of which are collaborations with some of the most famous musicians ever on some of the most famous songs ever.

Just a few of the artists on board are Elton John, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Michael McDonald, Steve Perry, Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Blondie‘s Debbie Harry, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, Duran Duran‘s Simon Le Bon, Sting, Bon Jovi‘s Richie Sambora, Heart‘s Ann Wilson and Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler.

Some of the songs Dolly has recorded include “Stairway to Heaven,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Every Breath You Take,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “We Are the Champions,” “Let It Be” and “Free Bird.”

Dolly will premiere the first single, an original song called “World On Fire,” on Thursday, May 11, at the ACM Awards. The album itself comes out November 17.

Here’s the full track listing for Rockstar:

“Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

“World on Fire”

“Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

“Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

“Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

“Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

“Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

“I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

“What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

“Purple Rain”

“Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

“Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

“Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. Pink & Brandi Carlile)

“Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

“Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (feat. Elton John)

“Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

“Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

“We Are The Champions”

“Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

“My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

“What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

“You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

“Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

“Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

“I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

“Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

“Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)