Rev Rock Report

You’re in my glass: Rod Stewart launching his own brand of whisky

todayMay 25, 2023

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

For a guy who’s as proud of his Scottish heritage as Rod Stewart is, it’s amazing that he hasn’t thought of this before: He’s officially launching his own brand of Scotch whisky.

Rod’s announced that “after almost two years of development and dozens of whisky tastings,” he ready to unviel what he calls his “latest venture” — Wolfie’s Whisky.

Starting June 6, fans who signed up for Rod’s mailing list will get special access to purchase the spirits 72 hours before anyone else.  Wolfie’s is going on sale first in the U.K. and select European countries, and it’ll launch in the U.S. in July.

“The rest of the world…..we’re working on it!” he adds.

In other Rod news, he’s paid tribute to the late Tina Turner, with whom he performed and recorded over the years. In fact, he invited her to perform with him on Saturday Night Live in 1981, when her career was at a low point. In 1990, they had a hit with their duet “It Takes Two.”

“I’m devastated, what a women!” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself, Tina and his former Faces band mate, Ron Wood. “‘It takes two’ – but there was only one Tina Turner.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

Why Whitesnake’s David Coverdale won’t write a memoir

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has certainly had an interesting life and career, but fans shouldn’t expect to read about it anytime soon. The singer recently appeared on the Paltrocast podcast, where he put an end to any thought of him telling his life story in a memoir.  Coverdale had previously suggested on Twitter that he was thinking about working on a memoir, jokingly calling it How White Was My […]

todayMay 25, 2023

Similar posts

