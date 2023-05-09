Zhao Yung Gu Named 2023 Schreiner Athletics Male Athlete of the Year

Zhao Yung Gu Selected for NCAA DIII Men’s Golf Championship
KERRVILLE, TX: After winning the 2023 SCAC Men's Golf Championship as an Individual, Zhao Yung Gu of Schreiner Men's Golf, has been selected as an Individual Qualifier for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship. From NCAA Division III Selection Release The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships. The championships, which will […]