Zhao Yung Gu Named 2023 Schreiner Athletics Male Athlete of the Year

todayMay 9, 2023

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: At the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet, Zhao Yung Gu of Schreiner University Men’s Golf, was named the 2023 Schreiner Athletics Male Athlete of the Year.

The Schreiner Athletics Athlete of the Year award is given to a Schreiner University student-athlete who has excelled in their sport. The recipient of the award will have an impressive resume of accolades and achievements earned throughout the season. The recipient of the award was nominated and voted on by the Schreiner Athletics Head Coaches and Staff.

2023 Schreiner Athletics Male Athlete of the Year – Zhao Yung Gu, Men’s Golf

Written by: Schreiner University

