Zhao Yung Gu Selected for NCAA DIII Men’s Golf Championship

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: After winning the 2023 SCAC Men’s Golf Championship as an Individual, Zhao Yung Gu of Schreiner Men’s Golf, has been selected as an Individual Qualifier for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship.

From NCAA Division III Selection Release

The NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships. The championships, which will be held May 16-19 at Keene Trace Golf Club, in Nicholasville, Kentucky and will be hosted by Transylvania University. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

Individuals (6) (Alphabetical by institution name)

Tanner Bronnum, Birmingham-Southern

Michael Ordona, La Verne

John Kim, Pomona-Pitzer

Zhao Yung Gu, Schreiner

Pearse Lucas, University of the South

Christian Rodriguez, Southwestern (Texas

To view the full NCAA Division III release (Click Here)