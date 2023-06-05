AD
Entertainment News

‘1923’ coming to Blu-ray and DVD August 8

todayJune 5, 2023

Paramount+

The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on August 8.

The record-breaking Paramount+ drama from creator Taylor Sheridan stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as his wife, Cara, as the Dutton clan fights for their ranching empire in a changing America.

The series also stars Brandon Sklenar as WWI vet-turned-big game hunter Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as his eventual bride, Alexandra, and Timothy Dalton as the sleazy baron Donald Whitfield.

The new release comes making-of featurettes including “Unstoppable Change: The Adventure of 1923“; “I Am the Land: Teonna Rainwater,” centering on Aminah Nieves‘ native character; “Reflecting Humanity: The Art & Craft of Editing 1923“; and “Inside the Series,” as well as other exclusive content.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Tanya Tucker's new album, Sweet Western Sound, is available now. The 10-track collection includes "Breakfast In Birmingham," a duet with Brandi Carlile. Yellowstone actor and rising country artist Luke Grimes has released his latest song, "Playin' On The Tracks." The reflective number was penned by Luke and Brent Cobb.Kenny Rogers' first posthumous album, Life Is Like A Song, is out now and includes a never-before-released duet with Dolly Parton ("Tell Me That You Love Me"). Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayJune 5, 2023

