7 people shot following high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia: Police

(RICHMOND, Va.) — Seven people were shot following a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, police said.

Two people are in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to the community following the incident, Richmond police said.

Among the shooting victims, three suffered life-threatening injuries and four non-life-threatening, police said.

Six others were injured in the aftermath of the shooting, including two who fell, one who was hit by a car, and three who were treated for anxiety, police said.

The shooting occurred around 5:13 p.m. in Monroe Park, near Virginia Commonwealth University, officials said.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene near the Altria Theater, which was scheduled to host several graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools Tuesday.

A Richmond Public Schools official told ABC News the shooting took place in Monroe Park after the Huguenot High School graduation in the Altria Theater had ended.

Students in graduation gowns could be seen running from the scene amid the police response.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called the shooting a “selfish, senseless act.”

“A child should be able to go to their graduation and walk up to graduation and enjoy the accomplishment with their friends and their families,” Stoney told reporters during a press briefing Tuesday evening.

Thomas Jefferson High School’s graduation ceremony scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled, and all Richmond Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” the school district said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said state law enforcement are supporting Richmond police in the investigation.

“My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight,” Youngkin tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.