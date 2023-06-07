AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

7 people shot following high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia: Police

todayJune 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(RICHMOND, Va.) — Seven people were shot following a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, police said.

Two people are in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to the community following the incident, Richmond police said.

Among the shooting victims, three suffered life-threatening injuries and four non-life-threatening, police said.

Six others were injured in the aftermath of the shooting, including two who fell, one who was hit by a car, and three who were treated for anxiety, police said.

The shooting occurred around 5:13 p.m. in Monroe Park, near Virginia Commonwealth University, officials said.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene near the Altria Theater, which was scheduled to host several graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools Tuesday.

A Richmond Public Schools official told ABC News the shooting took place in Monroe Park after the Huguenot High School graduation in the Altria Theater had ended.

Students in graduation gowns could be seen running from the scene amid the police response.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called the shooting a “selfish, senseless act.”

“A child should be able to go to their graduation and walk up to graduation and enjoy the accomplishment with their friends and their families,” Stoney told reporters during a press briefing Tuesday evening.

Thomas Jefferson High School’s graduation ceremony scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled, and all Richmond Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” the school district said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said state law enforcement are supporting Richmond police in the investigation.

“My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight,” Youngkin tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

2 teens arrested in connection with spate of Houston bike trail robberies

(HOUSTON) -- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies along a popular Houston bike trail, as police look for more suspects in the attacks, authorities said Tuesday. Since May 16, five people have been robbed and assaulted and "held up at gunpoint" while riding along the Columbia Tap Bike Trail, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. In the most recent incident, which occurred on Memorial Day, a victim was shot in the leg, police said. Police […]

todayJune 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%